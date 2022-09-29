Jim Michalski
(no photo provided)
What is your background?
I have lived in the City of Moose Lake for the past 30+ years. I am currently on my 32nd year as an active member of the Moose Lake Fire Department. I have been appointed to numerous officer positions including chief for over 20 years. I currently work for the Department of Corrections-Moose Lake.
Why are you running?
I was previously on the ML City Council for six year and enjoyed serving the tax payers of Moose Lake. I believe that change and different ideas are important for all government agencies.
What do you see as the two biggest challenges for the city?
1) Trying to keep up the cities infrastructure (streets, sewer and water) with the limited taxing capacity of the city.
2) Complaints regarding the recreational vehicles use of the city streets and other public areas within the city limits.
What are your top priorities for the city?
A) Increasing the tax base
B) Street repair
TED SHAW
What is your background?
My name is Ted Shaw and I have had the honor to serve the citizens of Moose Lake as mayor for the past 18 years. During that time, I have worked with a number of city administrators and many different city council members. The current administrator and finance director were recently hired to form our new management team.
I attended the Milwaukee Technical Institute and UMD after graduation from high school. I then served in the United States Air Force for four years. After that, I worked as the Regional Manager for the Federal Aviation Administration Airways Facilities Office. During that time, I also served 10 years on the Moose Lake School Board.
Why are you running?
There have been many challenges that the City of Moose Lake has had to face in the past several years with the pandemic and its affect on the city operations and effectiveness. In addition, the city is facing an aging infrastructure and new fiscal challenges caused by the state of the economy. With our new personnel on board, I would like the opportunity to work with them and the city council to implement the best future course for Moose Lake.
What do you see as the two biggest challenges for the city?
The biggest challenge for the city at this time is trying to promote city growth and be progressive while keeping the debt and taxes as low as possible. The second challenge is the need to replace our aging infrastructure. My biggest concern is the fiscal effect that these challenges have on our citizens.
What are your top priorities for the city?
My top priority is supporting and representing the youth, seniors and all other citizens of our community. Other top priorities include keeping the city budget balanced while keeping taxes down, attracting new businesses and housing, and upgrading infrastructure, while supporting our medical and state facilities, police and fire department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.