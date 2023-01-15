s

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.  

The Moose Lake Kiwanis Club presented a $5,000 check to the Moose Lake Community Schools as the start of a Tri-District Mental Health Initiative to address mental health concerns in the Moose Lake, Willow River and Barnum school districts.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0