Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
The Moose Lake Kiwanis Club presented a $5,000 check to the Moose Lake Community Schools as the start of a Tri-District Mental Health Initiative to address mental health concerns in the Moose Lake, Willow River and Barnum school districts.
High School students in our time face various challenges as they transition from childhood to adulthood. Mental Health has become an increasing challenge and focus by school counselors. It is recognized that the disruption of routines and social circles by the isolation created by the COVID-19 pandemic has created many struggles for our students, particularly in the middle and senior high schools. Personal wellness and connection is an area where more help is needed for our students. A recent Essentia Community Health Needs Assessment has highlighted three major areas of concern, one of them being mental health.
The Kiwanis Club of Moose Lake initiated conversations with the three districts within its service area starting with the Moose Lake Community School counselors and expanding out to the Barnum and Willow River Districts. Moose Lake counselors Jillian McGee and Pam Litsey have been leads in facilitating communication between the districts. There is agreement that this is a need and that a collaborative effort would likely have a large impact for students, teachers and the area communities.
The collaboration is initiating a two-year pilot program starting this spring, highlighted each year by a large group presentation by a highly regarded speaker with students, teachers, and counselors from all three districts in attendance. In the current school year this would impact approximately 858 students (Moose Lake - 302, Barnum – 369, Willow River – 186) across the three districts in addition to staff. There would be multiple additional programs throughout the year at each school so each district could make choices that best address their needs.
The Kiwanis Club of Moose Lake is working to bring in other service organizations and area businesses to support this effort and will be the conduit for the funds.
