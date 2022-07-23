The floor of the depot at the Moose Lake Area Historical Society is slowly sinking due to the geography of the area and constant moisture under the building.
Steve Olson, executive director, said that the outside of the foundation is solid, but the center area under the building needs work.
The Soo Line Railroad began building the depot in 1907 and completed the project in 1910. The 112-year-old building also managed to survive the fires of 1918. There are several original pieces of the working depot on display inside, including the desk, telegraph machines and several other items.
The historical building was used by the railroad as a passenger and freight depot, according to Olson.
“They shipped animals and minerals, anything that people wanted shipped,” said Olson.
The Soo Line Railroad company donated the depot to the county when they closed the track and the county sold it to the City of Moose Lake for $1. The city began leasing it to the historical society in the 1970s.
Once the historical society took over, they did a variety of repairs including adding new footings underneath the old building.
There are two large chimney’s that once led to coal burning stoves in the depot that were used to keep passengers warm during frigid Minnesota winters as they waited for the next train. One room was for the women and the other for the men. The historical society removed only the top of the chimneys to help relieve some of the weight and retain the integrity of the building by keeping the bottom of the chimney inside the building. They also added new footings underneath to help stabilize the building.
The footings have slowly sunk over the last 50 years and the depot floor is going with. The continuous moisture has also caused at least one floor joist to deteriorate and it will need to be replaced.
Peter Aleshre, a member of the board of directors, is beginning the process of applying for grants from the Minnesota Historical Society. However, before he can start the process, he needs an engineer to inspect the foundation. He approached the city to see if they can help with the cost of an engineer as they have a company they work with for projects. The City Administrator, Ellisa Owens received an estimate of $7,500-10,000 from the company.
Council member Greg Sarvela has been underneath the depot.
“You don’t want to go under there,” Sarvela said. He said there’s not much space and it’s dark and damp.
Aleshre said they would repay the city the cost of the engineer if they received the grant. They have the opportunity to apply for a grant four times a year.
He stressed that the project is not urgent at this time.
The board members agreed that there is no money budget for the project this year, but can probably set aside money in next year’s budget. Owens suggested that Aleshre talk to the county to see if there is any money available through them. He said he will look into it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.