Moose Lake Community School is proud to announce the receipt of an extraordinary endowment donation of $1.7 million, generously gifted by the estate of Magdalyn Lund. The donation is made in memory of Mrs. Lund’s late husband, George E. Lund, a 1931 graduate of Moose Lake High School. George was a survivor of the catastrophic 1918 fire. After graduating from Moose Lake High School at the age of 16, he attended the University of Minnesota where he earned both his BS and MS degrees in Chemical Engineering. George worked for Universal Oil Company where his work took him to many foreign countries including Italy, Holland, South Africa, England, Mexico, Costa Rica, and China before retiring in Owatonna.
“We are deeply honored and grateful for this exceptional contribution from the estate of George E. and Magdalyn Lund,” said Billie Jo Steen, Superintendent of Moose Lake Community School. “Their benevolence will pave the way for students to pursue their dreams in the fields of engineering and medical sciences. This endowment will forever stand as a testament to the legacy of the Lund family and their unwavering dedication to education.”
Per the wishes of the deceased, the principal of this gift shall be invested and preserved with the annual income to be spent on scholarships for students exhibiting demonstrated financial need, academic excellence, and high moral character. Students must be engaged in the study of engineering, other than civil engineering, or the medical sciences. Moose Lake Community School will work diligently to ensure that the selection process for the Lund Family Scholarship is impartial, transparent, and based on criteria as indicated by the terms of the gift.
Moose Lake Community School extends its heartfelt gratitude to the late George E. and Magdalyn Lund for their unparalleled generosity and belief in the potential of future generations.
