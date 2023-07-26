g
Lorna

Moose Lake Community School is proud to announce the receipt of an extraordinary endowment donation of $1.7 million, generously gifted by the estate of Magdalyn Lund.  The donation is made in memory of Mrs. Lund’s late husband, George E. Lund, a 1931 graduate of Moose Lake High School.  George was a survivor of the catastrophic 1918 fire.  After graduating from Moose Lake High School at the age of 16, he attended the University of Minnesota where he earned both his BS and MS degrees in Chemical Engineering.  George worked for Universal Oil Company where his work took him to many foreign countries including Italy, Holland, South Africa, England, Mexico, Costa Rica, and China before retiring in Owatonna. 

“We are deeply honored and grateful for this exceptional contribution from the estate of George E. and Magdalyn Lund,” said Billie Jo Steen, Superintendent of Moose Lake Community School. “Their benevolence will pave the way for students to pursue their dreams in the fields of engineering and medical sciences. This endowment will forever stand as a testament to the legacy of the Lund family and their unwavering dedication to education.”

