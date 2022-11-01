Volunteers organize orders, load food into vehicles and direct traffic during the Second Harvest Mobile food pantry at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Cloquet from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the third Thursday every month.
They serve an average of 320-360 households each month, said Travis Murphy, agency program coordinator. He said they are lucky to have a core group of reliable volunteers that show up to help keep the day flowing smoothly.
The program provides supplemental nutritious food to those who income qualify or are in crisis, according to the website. The income guidelines changed during the pandemic to allow for more residents to qualify.
They offer a variety of foods from potatoes, frozen meals, dairy and fresh produce during the growing season.
The food comes from a variety of sources, including state and national donations. The organization also purchases food with donations each month to
fill in the missing gaps.
They purchased frozen turkeys in October in anticipation of Thanksgiving next month, said Murphy.
The mobile pantry served an average of 674 people each month in 2022, 65 percent of the people were from the Cloquet area, 26 percent from south of Cloquet and 9 percent from outside of Carlton County.
“We are open to anyone, anywhere,” said Murphey.
