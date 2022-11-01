Volunteers organize orders, load food into vehicles and direct traffic during the Second Harvest Mobile food pantry at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Cloquet from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the third Thursday every month.

They serve an average of 320-360 households each month, said Travis Murphy, agency program coordinator. He said they are lucky to have a core group of reliable volunteers that show up to help keep the day flowing smoothly. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0