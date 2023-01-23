Question:  My truck was backed into yesterday and the mirror on the driver’s side broke off. It is dangling by the wire now.  Will I be legal to drive if I remove it or do I try to tape it back into position until it can be fixed?

 Answer: I am sorry to hear about the mirror. If your vehicle has one on the windshield or even another one on the passenger’s side, you are legal in Minnesota.  According to the Minnesota Driver’s Manual, all passenger vehicles must be equipped with rearview mirrors.  

