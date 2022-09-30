Possibly first in the country, “Brew Park” offers indoor dog park, veterinary hospital, restaurant, and pet retreat
A Twin Cities veterinarian officially opened the state’s–and perhaps the country’s–first “multi-faceted” indoor dog park today, “Brew Park,” which encompasses a restaurant, bakery, veterinary hospital, and pet retreat featuring boarding, daycare, grooming and training.
Dr. Angela Woodward, practice owner of Vet Partners Pet Hospital in Plymouth, first came up with the idea for Brew Park a few years ago, but an influx in patients seen during the pandemic put the plan into action. The idea was to create a pet experience that had everything for pets under one roof, along with fun for their owners. She wanted to “bring the outside inside,” given Minnesota’s inclement weather, and create a safe place owners trusted to bring their dogs for veterinary care, whether they are traveling through the area, or live locally and just want to play.
“Now more than ever, we wanted to provide a place where people can go to play, connect, and unwind with friends, neighbors, coworkers – and their dog!” says Woodward. “We believe we are the only one in Minnesota, and possibly the first in the country, to be doing this. It is a complete, one-stop pet experience.”
Designed by RSP Architects in Minneapolis, Brew Park is a massive, 22,000-square-foot indoor facility. Highlights include a unique, 5,000-square-foot, turf-covered indoor dog park experience that mimics New York’s famous Central Park in its look and feel, an 11,000-square-foot, full scale veterinary hospital, and spaces designed for eating, drinking, relaxing and other pet-centered services.
About Brew Park:
FOR PETS:
Dogs can have safe, supervised and hygienic play with staff “Park Rangers” atop an anti-bacterial mcro-bead turf flooring system
o Comprehensive, state-of-the-art veterinary hospital (for dogs and cats) including seven doctors, two surgical suites, endoscopy, radiology/ultrasound, and specialized therapies including physical therapy and rehabilitation with underwater treadmill, platelet rich plasma treatment, PulseVet shock wave therapy, urgent care and CT scanner
o Dog daycare, boarding, grooming and training
FOR HUMANS:
Free admission
A place to connect, plug-in, or unwind while dogs play, seven days per week
Food, pastries, coffee, wine and beer available in the “Barkery”
Rentable, premier location for meetings, events, outings, and dog birthday parties
About Dr. Angela Woodward:
Dr. Woodward is the owner of Twin-Cities based Vet Partners Pet Hospitals, and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at the Plymouth location. She is passionate about preventative care and helping rescue pets. Her interests include solving advanced medical cases and performing non-routine surgeries and ultrasounds. Dr. Woodward grew up near Plymouth, graduating from Armstrong High School. She completed her bachelor’s degree at UW-River Falls in 2002 and graduated from the University of Minnesota-College of Veterinary Medicine in 2006. Dr. Woodward always wanted to be a veterinarian, given her love of the human-animal bond. She helped to open Vet Partners Pet Hospitals with the vision of creating partnerships with people and the community to provide the best medical care for pets. She currently resides in Plymouth with her family, including three dogs and two cats.
For more information on Brew Park, including admission/membership fees, park rules, reservation links and menus, please visit www.brewparkplymouth.com.
