Possibly first in the country, “Brew Park” offers indoor dog park, veterinary hospital, restaurant, and pet retreat

 A Twin Cities veterinarian officially opened the state’s–and perhaps the country’s–first “multi-faceted” indoor dog park today, “Brew Park,” which encompasses a restaurant, bakery, veterinary hospital, and pet retreat featuring boarding, daycare, grooming and training.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0