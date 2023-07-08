Tucked just outside of Sandstone is home to Minnesota Wolfdogs, a rescue for canines that are more than dog, but not quite wolf.
Operated out of her home since 2019, Kaia Kennedy houses 16 rescued wolf dogs. Minnesota Wolfdogs offers tours on the property to visit, interact, and learn about the dogs and where they come from.
The rescue often holds events at Peterson’s in North Branch where the more social dogs are brought out into public to help bring awareness about these canines. Meet and greets are held at local Wal-marts. These events, according to Kennedy help the dogs and help the rescue through donations.
Kennedy explains a lot of her dogs came from out of state, “It’s not illegal in Minnesota to have wolf dogs. Wisconsin you need a permit. New York, Alaska, Texas, it’s illegal,” Kennedy explains.
The idea for Minnesota Wolfdogs came when Kennedy first received Diesel, who is 16 percent wolf.
“I opened the door and was contacted with people who said that they have wolves. There is an educational need here,” Kennedy said.
With tours, Kennedy can explain the difference between a wolf and a dog, and more importantly, what a wolf dog is.
“One of the huge concerns that I have is I wanted to help educate people and save these dogs from being put down. The higher [percentage] they are, the more work they are,” Kennedy says.
Kennedy explains that she takes the dogs for daily walks, “I have 13 acres here. Almost all of them [the dogs] I can walk. We have trails and Banning State Park close. The waterfall is right at the back of the property. We take people back there on tours,” Kennedy said.
Volunteers help Kennedy and her mission by interacting and socializing with the dogs.
“We welcome volunteers here. Any type of volunteers. You can come and just read a book in their pen. It’s socializing,” Kennedy explains.
Wolf dogs can range between anywhere between 0.5 percent wolf to 95 percent. Three of Kennedy’s dogs are in the 95 percent category.
“We DNA test all the ones that come in. Embark is the most reliable program,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy explains that wolf dogs typically come from breeders, usually for money and resale, “Some people do it for educational purposes.”
In Minnesota, wolf dogs can be adopted, and Minnesota Wolfdogs adopt out the lower percentage dogs to those who have done the research and have the accommodations to care for these higher maintenance animals.
