Tucked just outside of Sandstone is home to Minnesota Wolfdogs, a rescue for canines that are more than dog, but not quite wolf.

Operated out of her home since 2019, Kaia Kennedy houses 16 rescued wolf dogs. Minnesota Wolfdogs offers tours on the property to visit, interact, and learn about the dogs and where they come from. 

