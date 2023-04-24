Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan’s One Minnesota Budget will strengthen the State Grant program and ensure every Minnesotan has access to affordable higher education
Since 1969, the Minnesota State Grant has helped break down financial barriers to higher education, providing essential financial aid assistance to ensure students are able to pursue a degree. New data from the Minnesota Office of Higher Education (OHE) shows that 69,495 Minnesotans received a State Grant in fiscal year 2022, with a total of $202 million being awarded.
“We know that earning a credential or degree after high school is the key to unlocking higher earning potential and great career opportunity,” OHE Commissioner Dennis Olson said. “The State Grant program continues to change lives across Minnesota, making higher education a possibility for thousands of students every year. By investing in their future, we are investing in the future of our state; ensuring we have the highly skilled workforce necessary for Minnesota’s economy to thrive.”
Designed to provide choice and access for undergraduate students to attend the postsecondary institutions that best meet their needs, the State Grant program provides financial aid to students in conjunction with the Federal Pell Grant. State Grants are available to students attending any public, private, or tribal college in the state.
According to the 2022 data:
In fiscal year 2022, 55% of State Grant recipients had a family adjusted gross income of less than $40,000.
Most State Grant recipients attended a public university: 59% of recipients attended a Minnesota State College or University, 17% attended the University of Minnesota, and 24% attended a private college.
Of 2022 State Grant recipients, 33,181 (48% of all recipients) were enrolled in a 2-year program, while 36,314 (52% of all recipients) were enrolled in a 4-year program.
In academic year 2021-2022, Minnesota ranked 18th in financial aid spending per full-time undergraduate student among all states and U.S. territories, according to the National Association of State Student Grant Aid Programs Annual Survey.
Access the full report on the OHE website.
Continued Investment Proposed by Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan
In their One Minnesota Budget, Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan have two proposed investments in the State Grant program. Increase Living and Miscellaneous Expense Allowance for Minnesota State Grant Recipients
Many students face food and housing insecurity while attending higher education. With this need in mind, a Living and Miscellaneous Expense (LME) Allowance is calculated into a student’s State Grant budget to address additional costs of attendance beyond tuition and fees such as housing, transportation, and food. The Governor and Lieutenant Governor propose increasing the value in law for LME in order to better support the whole student as they work to finish their degree program.
Minnesota State Grant Simplification and Federal Conformity
In 2021, Congress passed changes around how the federal Pell Grant will be calculated. These changes will go into effect in 2024-2025 academic year and will have a significant impact on State Grant administration and spending. The changes impact two key areas – the calculation of the student and family contributions or EFC, and the calculation of and eligibility for the Pell Grant award. The magnitude of the changes requires that the Office of Higher Education and Minnesota’s colleges and universities begin developing and implementing changes to eligibility, awarding, software, and related processes prior to the 2024 legislative session. The Governor and Lieutenant Governor’s proposal would invest the funding necessary to conform the State Grant program with these changes and ensure students receive the financial aid assistance they need to thrive.
