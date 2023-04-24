Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan’s One Minnesota Budget will strengthen the State Grant program and ensure every Minnesotan has access to affordable higher education

 Since 1969, the Minnesota State Grant has helped break down financial barriers to higher education, providing essential financial aid assistance to ensure students are able to pursue a degree. New data from the Minnesota Office of Higher Education (OHE) shows that 69,495 Minnesotans received a State Grant in fiscal year 2022, with a total of $202 million being awarded.

