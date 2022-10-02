 The nights are getting longer and darker, but brilliant Jupiter provides a beacon until well into the morning hours.

 The king of planets comes out in the east at nightfall and dominates the sky. West of Jupiter shines Saturn, and above the ringed planet the Summer Triangle of stars still rides high. A waxing moon passes Saturn between the 4th and 5th and Jupiter between the 7th and 8th.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0