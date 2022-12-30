The new year opens with Venus climbing out of the sun’s afterglow. On Sunday, Jan. 22, Saturn drops past Venus as Earth’s orbital motion sends the ringed planet tumbling into the sunset. Look for the pair of planets very low in the southwest just as the sky darkens. 

 If you catch Venus and Saturn, also turn your eyes to Jupiter, the beacon high in the southwest, and high-flying, reddish Mars, the second-brightest object in the knot of winter constellations in the east. With the right timing, you can simultaneously view Venus—the brightest planet—and Sirius, the brightest star (after the sun) and the last of the iconic winter stars to clear the eastern horizon. 

