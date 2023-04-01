Venus spends April chasing Mars, but—spoiler alert—won’t catch up to the red planet. At least not anytime soon.

Our sister planet is an unmistakable “evening star” in the west. Meanwhile, Mars sojourns through the Gemini twins as the bright winter stars stream past it toward the sunset. Nightfall in mid-month will be the last good time this season to compare Venus to Sirius, the brightest of stars, which will be low in the southwest.

