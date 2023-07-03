The Denham/Sturgeon Lake American Legion is looking for families of military who may have a veteran in the area who did not receive a military service during the pandemic. They would like to honor the veterans during a special service on Saturday, July 22, 2023.
“I decided there were veterans who probably didn’t get a military service over COVID-19,” said Commander Curt Rossow. “I knew of some and decided to offer
general service to all vets who did not get military service during the COVID-19 period.”
Rossow is an Army veteran who was drafted and spent a year in Vietnam and his father was a WWII veteran.
“It’s important that all vets that pass away should have the right to a military honor guard at their funeral for service to their country,” said Rossow. “Many of them volunteered and many were drafted. We should honor their memory and services.”
The event will include the honor guard with a 21 gun salute, a military prayer and the reading of the veterans names on the list.
The American Legion is active in the community and helps veterans in a variety of ways.
Rossow also invites all veterans in the area to join them in their Legion meetings at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Corral Bar.
“Our members are getting older,” Rossow said. Like other veterans organizations, the membership is dropping.
Anyone interested in adding a veterans name for the July military service can contact Rossow at 218-380-1559.
