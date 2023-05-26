Moose Lake/Kettle River
American Legion Post #379 and 360
MEMORIAL DAY PROGRAM
A tradition since 1920
The American Legion would like to welcome everyone to the Memorial Day Program at the Moose Lake Community School on Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m. The Memorial Day Program is presented in collaboration with the Area Scouts, Autumn Voices, the Community Band and the American Legion Honor Guard. The program will be held in the Moose Lake High School auditorium, with better seating and sound acoustics. After the program at the school, everyone is invited to drive down to Veterans Memorial Park and continue the Memorial Day Program in a salute to our fallen veterans.
We are very fortunate this year to have State Representative Jeff Dotseth as our guest speaker.
State Rep. Jeff Dotseth is in his first term as a member of the Minnesota House. He represents District 11A, spanning all of Carlton County and including northern Pine County and southern St. Louis County.
He is known at the Capitol for taking a common-sense, “we’re all in this together” approach. He prioritizes veterans’ issues in the House and will always advocate for those who have served as well as their families.
At the conclusion of the program at the school, you are cordially invited to join the group as we drive down to the Moose Lake Area Veteran’s Memorial Park where the traditional service will be conducted. There is plenty of parking on Arrowhead Lane, 7th Street and Birch Ave.
After the program the Moose Lake American Legion Auxiliary is serving coffee at the Depot.
At 11a.m. the Moose Lake-Kettle River Honor Guard will be presenting a program at the Kettle River American Legion Building.
CARLTON
The Carlton VFW Color Guard will hold Memorial Day services on May 29 at the following locations:
7am leave Carlton
7:45am at Eagle Lake Cemetery
8:10am at Cromwell Cemetery
8:50am at Atkinson Cemetery
9:30am at Elim Lutheran Cemetery
9:55am at Oak Lake Cemetery
10:25am at Nickerson Cemetery
11:05am at St. Johns Cemetery
11:30am at Hillside Cemetery(Carlton)
Noon back to Carlton VFW
Everyone is welcome to attend and honor Veterans.
FLOODWOOD/WRIGHT
VFW Post #8299 and American Legion Post #262 Floodwood Memorial Day services on May 29.
8:30am Cedar Valley Cemetery
9:15am Van Buren Cemetery
10am Floodwood Hope Lutheran Cemetery
11am Wright Veteran’s Memorial
Noon Fine Lake Cemetery(Lunch will be served)
BARNUM/MAHTOWA
Peterson - Westerberg American Legion Post #415 will conduct Memorial Day Services May 29 at Barnum High School auditorium at 10am. Guest speaker pastor Jim Raisanen from Salem Lutheran Church in Mahtowa. Followed by services at Barnum Riverside Cemetery at 10:45 and services at Mount Salem Lutheran
Cemetery at 11:30am with guest speaker Jason Peterson.
STURGEON LAKE /DENHAM/ WILLOW RIVER
Sturgeon Lake/Denham American Legion Post #361/ Willow River American Legion Post #163 Memorial Day schedule for Monday May 29:
St. Isadore’s Church 9am
Blomskog Cemetery 9:20am
St. Isadore’s Catholic Cemetery 9:45am
Sturgeon Lake Village Cemetery 10:10am
Nordlund Cemetery 10:40am
Faith Lutheran Cemetery 11:00am
Methodist Cemetery 11:20am
Rutledge Cemetery Noon
Willow River Cemetery 12:30
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.