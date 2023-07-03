Mike and Julie Peterson will lead this year’s July 4th Moose Lake parade as the Grand Marshals. The Moose Lake Chamber nominates the marshals based on certain criteria each year.
“It’s an honor,” Julie said.
“It’s an honor,” Julie said.
“I’m glad we were both nominated,” Mike added with a chuckle.
Mike is a lifelong resident and active with a variety of boards and organizations over the years. Julie is from Cromwell and the couple own the Villa Courts in Cromwell. She has served on the Moose Lake school board for many years.
The theme of the 2023 parade is “Salute to the Veterans.”
Mike was drafted in 1969 and served in Vietnam with the Army until he came home in late 1970.
“I didn’t want to go,” said Mike. “I didn’t believe in the war either.”
Many people in Mike’s unit contracted yellow jaundice as they were sent home. He didn’t tell his family that he was coming home as he expected to join the rest of his unit in the hospital before he reached home.
When the plane landed, the stewardess warned the soldiers that there was a hostile group of roughly 100 protesters waiting for them to deplane. She said that they would call the veterans baby killers and other nasty
names as well as spit on them. She told them to ignore the protesters and not engage with them. The veterans listened and ignored the name calling and being spit on.
“They were told to go,” said Julie. “They should not have been spit on.”
Mike’s brother picked him up from the airport and they stopped by his place so Mike could shower before he headed home in time for Thanksgiving. His mom was shocked when he walked through the door after his brother.
Mike said he didn’t tell anyone he was in Vietnam for a long time. If they noticed his tan and asked about it, he told them he had gone to Florida.
Julie was on a date with one of Mike’s friends, who asked if they could meet up with Mike so he could visit with his friend. She agreed.
They had their first kiss on New Year’s Eve. Julie said it was a very good kiss.
“I was very much in love with her as soon as I met her,” Mike said. “I still am.” Julie smiled at her husband.
They said the attitude towards veterans was slow to change to the attitude of today.
“As we got older, we supported troops,” said Mike. “We don’t blame the people who fought. We honor our veterans.”
Mike said that there were seven or eight students from his class that were also drafted, including Ted Shaw and Dan Kaspzak. One of the students went to Canada instead. Several were stationed in the U.S. and a few were sent to Thailand, said Mike.
The couple has two children and their son followed in his dads footsteps and also joined the military.
“It’s always a good time to honor the vets,” said Julie.
