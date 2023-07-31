Minnesotans whose Medical Assistance renewal forms are due July 31 are strongly encouraged to submit their paperwork as quickly as possible, so they don’t lose their insurance.
That includes people who got a one-month extension from their original June 30 renewal deadline.
The Minnesota Department of Human Services and its partners – counties, Tribes, health plans, health care providers, Tribal health partners and other stakeholders – are doing everything possible to help people who remain eligible to keep their Medical Assistance health insurance.
Efforts to reach enrollees in July so far include over 92,000 text messages and 290,000 paper notices through the mail. Partners are also reaching out through direct phone calls, texts, emails and in-person contacts in some locations.
“If your renewal is due by the end of the month, please don’t wait to turn in your forms,” said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead. “We want everyone who’s eligible to keep their insurance.”
One in four Minnesotans has Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare. By May 2024, state, county and Tribal workers will check eligibility requirements for 1.5 million people.
Approximately 191,000 people face a July 31 deadline to renew Medical Assistance:
Almost 99,000 people with a July 31 renewal date
About 92,000 people with a June 30 renewal date that was extended
Medical Assistance renewals will continue each month. People who have MinnesotaCare will receive notices by November. People can look up their renewal month at mn.gov/dhs/renewmycoverage/.
Renewal forms arrive by mail. Completing them and sending them back as soon as possible with any necessary documentation helps people stay covered.
Even people who miss the deadline should send in their renewal forms, because they may be able to avoid a break in their insurance coverage. People who find out they no longer qualify for Medical Assistance can get help finding other affordable health insurance options.
For more information about Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare renewals, including how to get free help filling out forms, visit mn.gov/dhs/renewmycoverage.
