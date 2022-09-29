Former MCCU Board of Directors members Tim Caroline and Gerald (Jerry) Telker were recently honored by the Minnesota Credit Union Network with CU Builder Awards.
The Credit Union Builder Award honors an individual’s dedication to the success, growth, and vitality of the not-for-profit financial movement in Minnesota.
Serving in the roles of associate director, director, secretary, and emeritus director, Caroline dedicated over 15 years to the credit union philosophy of people helping people.
A credit union member since 1949, Telker personified the credit union philosophy, never hesitating to support the industry, its employees, members, and his colleagues on the board.
“In their years of board service, Jerry and Tim showed a deep commitment to our members, staff, communities, and the credit union philosophy of people helping people,” said MCCU board chair Doris Dahl, “Their contributions make them deeply deserving of this recognition.”
About Members Cooperative Credit Union
MCCU offers local service, smart financial products and dynamic education programs to its branch communities. MCCU is proud to be the largest Minnesota credit union based north of the Twin Cities, uniting communities since 1936 and serving its members/owners with more locations than any other credit union in the region. For more information on MCCU, visit membersccu.org or call 1-800-296-8871.
