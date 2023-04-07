pring is right around the corner, as I write with optimism. With spring, we begin our planning for some important events at our school. Per Minnesota Department of Education, all students in public schools are required to participate in the statewide assessment program. Reading and mathematics tests are administered in grades three–eight and high school (students in grade 10 take the Reading MCA, and students in grade 11 take the Mathematics MCA).
The Science MCA is administered to students in grades five and eight and in the high school grade when students take a life science or biology course. With very few exceptions, all public school students in the above grades take the MCA.
The MCAs are administered every year to measure student performance relative to the Minnesota Academic Standards that specify what students in a particular grade should know and be able to do. These assessments give teachers, school districts and state education leaders information in context that they use to make decisions about education. Teachers and schools can use that information to help guide instruction and better support students. Official results are shared with families in the fall, usually at parent teacher conferences.
To prepare for these assessments, we ask our families to ensure your student(s) get a good night’s sleep and eat a nutritious breakfast before taking each test. Please encourage your child(ren) to do their very best on these tests and ensure they answer all test questions.
In other news, I would like to share that Barnum Public Schools has received the 2023 School Bus Stop Arm Camera Grant.
This grant will allow the district to equip their fleet of school buses with external and internal cameras to enhance the safety of our students and drivers. Willow River Area School received this same grant two years ago and the cameras have been instrumental in identifying safety concerns.
Barnum will begin installation of these cameras as soon as possible, but will definitely be ready for next fall. As a reminder, drivers must stop at least 20 feet from a school bus that is displaying red flashing lights and/or its stop arm is extended when approaching from the rear and from the opposite direction on undivided roads. Red flashing lights on buses indicates students are either entering or exiting the bus. Please help keep our students and bus drivers safe.
Please support our spring sports teams by attending a meet or game, and thank you for your continued support.
Bill Peel is the superintendent of both Barnum and Willow River school districts.
