Celiac Disease, also known as “Celiac Sprue,” is an autoimmune disorder in which patients develop antibodies to “gluten” proteins found in wheat, rye, and barley.

 Symptoms of Celiac Disease include chronic diarrhea and weight loss. Patients with untreated Celiac Disease may also have bloating, fatigue, and abdominal pain. Celiac Disease is also associated with a characteristic rash.  Some patients with Celiac Disease, however, have very mild symptoms and others may have no symptoms at all, which can make diagnosis difficult. 

