March always brings passages, winter to spring, ice to slush, sun to the Northern Hemisphere. This year, the month begins with an uncommon passage as the two brightest planets sweep by each other above the southwest horizon.

On Wednesday, the 1st, Jupiter passed within a moon width of brilliant Venus. The gap between them quickly widened as Jupiter fell into the sun’s afterglow. 

