It’s that time of the year again. The snowblowers are tucked back into storage and boats, fishing tackle and lunches are ready to go for the annual Minnesota fishing opener on Saturday, May 13.
Many Minnesotans are eager to shed the winter layers and get outside and enjoy a day on their favorite body of water catching fish while listening to the soothing sounds of nature.
The event has been celebrated since 1948, with the first Governor’s fishing opener, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Nearly half a million Minnesotans will head toward their favorite fishing spot to catch walleye, sauger and northern pike.
Residents will need a Minnesota fishing license if they are 16 years or older, except in most Minnesota state parks, although a vehicle permit is still required.
Modern technology makes it easy to obtain a fishing license or stamp validation on a mobile device. Residents can skip the line and purchase an instant license either online or by calling 1-888-665-4236, according to the DNR website. There is an additional fee for the convenience.
Residents also have the option of purchasing a life-time fishing license, which is only available at the DNR License Center in St. Paul, although they can also find applications online or through the DNR Information Center, according to the DNR website.
The majority of the money raised through fishing licenses benefits Minnesota wildlife and fisheries. Out of every $1, 33.9 cents goes to the fisheries, while 32.1 cents goes into the wildlife fund and another 21.6 cents goes toward the conservation officers. Clean water funding receives 4.7 cents, licensing, 3.5 cents, boat ramps and accesses, 2.7 cents and sustainable forests receives the remaining 1.5 cents, according to the DNR.
The most sought after fish is the walleye, according to exploreminnesota.com. They are great tasting, whether dipped in batter and deep fried or in a pan on a Coleman camp stove. They also grow to a good eating size and put up a challenging fight to bring to the net, making the catch that much better.
Northern pike often take the bait and end up on a plate also. Northerns have a stronger fish flavor than other fish as well as being more difficult to clean. Many Minnesotans coat the northerns in beer batter or ground them into fish patties.
Annette Kiehn enjoys trying new recipes. One of her favorites for walleye is tacos with lime sauce.
First, deep fry the walleye, then add spicy coleslaw and top with a lime juice and mayo mixture. Pico de gallo and cilantro add the finishing touches. Enjoy!
