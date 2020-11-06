Make a plan for deer hunting season

Firearms deer opener is on Nov. 7. As half a million hunters prepare for deer hunting this firearms opening weekend, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds them to plan ahead for the hunting season.
“We wish all hunters a safe and successful deer season,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “As hunters continue Minnesota’s time-honored deer hunting tradition, there are some extra considerations this year as we prepare for deer camp.”
A successful hunt requires planning and this year, that’s particularly true. No matter what area hunters are in, there are some key things to think about before heading to deer camp.
Hunters should:
- Buy a license.
- Know the regulations. Read up on the regulations for your deer permit area.
- Know where your deer will be processed.
- Be safe. Practice the four tenets of firearms safety, know how to set up and use the tree stand safely, wear a safety harness and wear blaze clothing.
- Take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Follow precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including staying home if feeling sick, minimizing stops when traveling to deer camp, washing hands often, keeping a 6-foot distance, and wearing a mask in indoor public spaces and businesses and in other indoor or outdoor settings if you can’t maintain physical distance from those outside of your immediate household.
- Get deer tested if hunting in designated areas.
- Enjoy the hunt!