Aviators using the County’s Cloquet Airport will approve of major investments for a $2.066 million hangar and a $660,000 relocation and upgrade of the fueling system. Fees will be charged for those using those facilities.
The proposed multi-use hangar will not be built until next year because materials put on order now are high priced and are in short supply. Maerten Brenny Construction was the successful bidder coming in at about $2.066 million, higher than engineering estimates. After further investigation their bid was approved by the County Board on June 28.
The hangar is made possible by a MNDOT Aeronautics award and a grant from the Federal Economic Development (EDA). There is already an interested party ready to rent the new facility but no agreement has been signed.
Zahl Petroleum Maintenance was the successful bidder for the fuel system relocation and construction at about $660,000. The work will be done this summer and the fees for using the fuel depot will probably remain the same.
The last of the 2018 flooding projects is being completed this summer. Holyoke Township with the assistance of the Carlton County Transportation Office is having Redstone Construction build a bridge on Bley Road, construct approach grades, and stabilize the bank there at a cost of $887,159. Construction to start in August.
The Birch Road bridge on CSAH 8, which was also damaged in the flooding, will be completed this construction season.
Moose Lake Public Schools site along Hwy 73 and CSAH 10 had Ulland Brothers as the successful bidder at $1,142, 419 which was 3.35% over the engineering estimates. The County Board tentatively approved the bid to wait for a decision by the City of Moose Lake to proceed. No County funds are committed to the project above engineering and project supervision costs.
The County Board gave permission for County staff to apply for a $350,000 grant to provide child-friendly visiting space in the proposed new County Jail. This money is focused on a “bricks and mortar” approach which would go into the actual construction of the building.
“We have been instructed by the Board in the past to find any money available that could help with construction costs,” commented Jailer Paul Coughlin. “This is the first possibility as we continue to look for additional funding.”
Coughlin did request to spend $48,000 for consultant work to form a new policy protocol for running the new jail. Commissioners responded, wondering why policies should be created before we know what type of jail was to be built.
Sheriff Kelly Lake then asked to consider funding a super summary of all consultant studies that have been done to this point. The Sheriff felt this was necessary for informing the public during informational local meetings. The Board gave approval for the summary to be written but the cost not to exceed $5000.
An additional 84 parcels of tax forfeited land within the boundaries of the Fond Du Lac Reservation have been requested by Tribal leaders. No proposal has been proposed by the Land Commissioner or the County Assessor at this time.
Carlton County has the possibility of having three members serve on the Minnesota Coastal Program Board. Recommended by the County Board, these candidates are considered for appointment by the Minnesota Governor. Two are chosen from the general public and one is an elected official.
“The Board meets four times a year and approves grants and programs that affect the Lake Superior Coastal area,” explained Commissioner Dick Brenner, a long time representative to that board. “It is an important job and all three positions are now open.”
The process of filling out the application online will be available on the County website shortly. Commissioner Mark Thell said he would like to apply as an elected official member.
