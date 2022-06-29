It’s time once again for the much anticipated Carlton County garden tour. This year will showcase four diverse gardens in the Mahtowa area on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. The event is free and is self-guided. Maps are available after July 1 at the Carlton County Extension Office , the Carlton County Master Gardener Facebook page, the Carlton County Extension website under the “Gardening” tab or at each garden location the day of the tour. You can view these gardens in any order that works for you. Enjoy.
Unique features will be an extensive fruit and nut orchard, a vegetable garden labyrinth, an herbal tea garden, perennial gardens, 1930’s fieldstone chicken coop, as well as traditional ornamental gardens.
Please call the Extension Office for more information: 218-384-8684 or email Ann at rustx048@umn.edu
