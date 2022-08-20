A group of about 15 senior citizens talk and joke around as they prepare to play their regular Tuesday senior league at a local bowling alley. The sound of the ball striking pins fills the room as seniors throw practice balls.
Bowling is a fun activity for people of all ages and helps keep many people active during the long, cold, Minnesota winter months.
Tony Jusczak, 90, said he has played off and on for most of his life. He currently plays in several leagues at Route 61 Lounge and Bowling, formerly known as Gampers.
He began bowling as a boy, then didn’t bowl for about 60 years until he retired from his truck driving job.
“I retired at 85 and started bowling again,” Tony explained.
Then he dove back in and signed up with several leagues. His wife is on the team also and her 14-year-old granddaughter joins them once in a while.
His fellow bowlers cheer when he starts bowling several strikes. One of them said he hopes he can bowl that good when he reaches 90-years-old.
Tony bowls an average of 141 and was excited that he bowled a 203 game a week earlier.
“I am competitive,” Tony chuckled.
He enjoys bowling with his 61-year-old son.
“He’s the better bowler,” said Tony.
Landon Cosgrove, 13, is very excited that the junior bowling league will start up again this fall after a two year pandemic break.
Landon joined the junior bowling league when he was 7. He was born with high functioning autism, said his mom Christina. He tried several sports before he settled into bowling. His mom encouraged him to keep trying and not give up.
“I like being with the other kids,” said Landon. “I like seeing my friends. The teachers are wonderful.”
He teased his mom that he got her involved in bowling also. This fall she will take over as coach and teacher of the junior league. Ellen Redenbaugh plans to pass the torch and move into retirement mode after 40 plus years of coaching and helping with various bowling leagues.
“Bowling is on the decline,” said Redenbaugh. “Junior bowling is the future. We need to get it instilled in kids when they are young.”
Moose Lake has a long history of bowling. Tony remembers bowling at the Moose Lake Bowling Alley on Soo hill in the 1950s.
Vicki Gamsts mom was a pin setter at the bowling alley sometime in the 1930s-1940s. Nobody is sure when the old bowling alley was built, but Vicki remembers when it burned down in 1979.
The Gamsts had purchased the Coffee Lake Supper Club in 1980 and changed the name to Gampers. When they discovered the owner of the bowling alley wasn’t going to rebuild, they added a bowling alley onto the supper club in 1983. They set it up similar to the previous bowling alley, complete with eight lanes.
The bowlers went without bowling for several years and were excited to get back into the game, said Vicki with a laugh.
Ellen organized and built up the junior league. She said kids from all of the local schools participated. There is an average of 68 kids aged 7-18 and there were just under 100 kids one year.
The Gamsts sold the business about 10 year ago to Joe and Deedee Jirobec.
They made several updates during the pandemic, including a name change to Route 61 Lounge and Bowling.
The seniors teased Tony as he missed most of the pins on one of his turns. The bowlers continued to laugh and talk as they finished up their league games before heading out of the alley.
