A group of about 15 senior citizens talk and joke around as they prepare to play their regular Tuesday senior league at a local bowling alley. The sound of the ball striking pins fills the room as seniors throw practice balls.

Bowling is a fun activity for people of all ages and helps keep many people active during the long, cold, Minnesota winter months.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0