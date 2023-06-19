For those of you that may not know, June is recognized across the country as National Dairy Month. We recognize this each year to celebrate the contributions that the dairy industry has made for more than 85 years. Take time this month to thank our local dairy producers and support them through local dairy sales. 

Here in Carlton County, we have even more to celebrate this year. Minnesota’s Commissioner of Agriculture, Thom Peterson, has released the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s annual list of dairy herds with low somatic cell counts (SCC). These herds are recognized for their superior herd management skills of keeping an average SCC of under 100,000 or lower in the previous year. 

