The Lutheran Social Services Youth Shelter located in Cloquet on Sunnyside will close by Oct. 1.
Director Dave Lee of HHS stated that the main reason for the closure is that those using the shelter have dropped to less than one person per day on the average.
Services for Carlton County families will now be provided at the new Bethany Crisis Shelter at 9239 Idaho St., Duluth in the Morgan Park area. Two shelter placements for Carlton County families will be guaranteed.
“This is a great opportunity for Carlton County families to be able to use the new Bethany Crisis Shelter,” said Lee. “Activities are scheduled for the children twice a day. This is a crisis shelter and only for short term placement. They have a strong staff available to handle the transition back home or into a placement in their home neighborhoods.”
Two LSS staff will be lost from the Cloquet workforce with the closure of the Cloquet Youth Shelter. Other positions will be available at LSS for those two people, but there is not a guarantee that they will have the same type of job in the new positions.
Carlton County presently owns the building that houses the Cloquet Youth Shelter. There are no plans for the building at this time. It is located in a residential area and could be made into a family housing unit or units.
Dawn Shykes, LSS supervisor for the new Bethany Crisis Shelter, explained, “We continue to work hard to individualize each family’s needs approach and the goal is to keep children in their own school. We have transportation available to transport the children and work out a schedule for them to participate in extra-curricular activities.”
Shykes said that the goal is to have families in the shelter the least amount of time possible. A strong, proactive approach to each case and the success of new HHS efforts such as the ACT teams have resulted in keeping families in crisis safe and in their homes rather then depend on the crisis shelter. The focus is keeping families together and working on preventing problems that affect the family home.
Lee is working on ensuring good services for Carlton County rural families in crisis who may need the Bethany services. Costs to Carlton County for transportation and serving rural Carlton County are being worked on.
Lee said that the current cost per day for the facility was running about $1,300. Closing the shelter would cut that figure by half, perhaps two-thirds.
The commissioners voted unamiously to close the facility.
