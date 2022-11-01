As night falls on November 1, a just-past-first-quarter moon hangs below Saturn, with brilliant Jupiter off to the east. The moon continues to wax as it glides between the two planets on the 2nd and 3rd and below Jupiter on the 4th. 

Between and well below the planets shines Fomalhaut, dubbed the “loneliest star” due to being located nowhere near any other bright stars. Fomalhaut represents the mouth of Piscis Austrinus, the southern fish, an extremely dim constellation. 

