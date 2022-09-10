Madison from Snake Discovery visited with kids at the Moose Lake Public Library in August to educate and thrill the audience with reptiles in the Snake Rattle and Roll program. The kids were amazed and thrilled during the free 45 min show. One kid was chosen to feed a salamander. The audience also met a turtle, and touched several snakes. 

Most of the reptiles the kids were introduced to can be found in our area, like the Fox snake which is the biggest snake native to Minnesota. Madison built suspense as she pulled a red, black, and yellow snake out of its crate by using a long snake hook. She explained that there were snakes that looked similar and she wasn’t sure if she had the venomous coral snake or the harmless milk snake. 

