Madison from Snake Discovery visited with kids at the Moose Lake Public Library in August to educate and thrill the audience with reptiles in the Snake Rattle and Roll program. The kids were amazed and thrilled during the free 45 min show. One kid was chosen to feed a salamander. The audience also met a turtle, and touched several snakes.
Most of the reptiles the kids were introduced to can be found in our area, like the Fox snake which is the biggest snake native to Minnesota. Madison built suspense as she pulled a red, black, and yellow snake out of its crate by using a long snake hook. She explained that there were snakes that looked similar and she wasn’t sure if she had the venomous coral snake or the harmless milk snake.
She taught the kids the rhyme “Red touches black, you’re okay Jack. Red touches yellow, kills a fellow.” The youngsters helpfully identified the snake as a harmless milk snake and then everyone was offered a chance to touch it. Some kids stayed as far from the reptiles as they could while others crowded close. The last and biggest snake was the exotic boa constrictor named Doug.
At the end of the program the kids lined up for an opportunity to hold the snakes and have their picture taken with Doug across their shoulders. The Snake Discovery program was the last program of the 2022 summer reading program and had an overwhelming number of kids in attendance. The program was paid for by donations collected during our annual book sale, and provided by the Arrowhead Library System for summer programming.
