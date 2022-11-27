l

Logan Tomczak, 17, has always been interested in law enforcement. The Moose Lake School student asked Police Chief Darren Juntunen for advice. He recommended Tomczak sign up for the Carlton County Explorers Program. 

All students between the ages of 15-21 who are considering a future in law enforcement are invited to join the program. The students attend a variety of classes as well as practice hands on.

