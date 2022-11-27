Logan Tomczak, 17, has always been interested in law enforcement. The Moose Lake School student asked Police Chief Darren Juntunen for advice. He recommended Tomczak sign up for the Carlton County Explorers Program.
All students between the ages of 15-21 who are considering a future in law enforcement are invited to join the program. The students attend a variety of classes as well as practice hands on.
“We learn about traffic law violations, burglary, search investigation,” said Tomczak. “It’s like a junior Police Academy.”
He said there is a lot more to an officer’s job description than most people think.
The program is a collaboration between Fond du Lac and Cloquet police departments and is organized by the Carlton County Sheriff’s department.
The students also have the opportunity to go on ride-alongs with an officer, although they need to be 18-years-old in order to ride along with a sheriff’s deputy, said Zack Skurla, sheriff deputy and newest organizer of the program.
“I learned so much,” Tomczak said excitedly. “They’re not only police officers, they are social workers.”
Skurla said that the officers are in their 20s and recently out of the academy, so they have the latest training to pass on to the eager students. The officers meet and discuss new scenarios that come up during their shifts so they can pass it on to the students in an attempt to give them a realistic view so they can make an informed decision before they move on to the next step of their future.
“We learn every day from our partners on the job,” said Skurla.
Tomczak was especially excited to ride with the FDL canine officer.
“It was really cool,” said Tomczak. “There was a lot of action.” He said they were never in a situation to use the canine, but he still enjoyed meeting them.
Skurla said that the students stay in the vehicle at all times during the ride-along.
Tomczaks ride-alongs were on Friday nights, which tend to be busier. He said there were a variety of calls, including mental health, domestic and a few warrant arrests. He explained that domestic calls are dangerous and the leading cause of death for officers on the job.
Part of the allure for the high energy student is the variety of calls as well as not sitting in an office all day.
“You never know what is going to happen,” Tomczak said enthusiastically.
Tomczak said he has enjoyed getting to know the officers at the different departments and feels they are underappreciated for all that they do for the community.
Tomczak plans to begin taking online law enforcement classes through Fond du lac Tribal and Community College next semester. Once he graduates, he plans to enlist in the Army and become a Military Policeman.
