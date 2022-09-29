Carlton County residents will soon decide how to pay for the new Carlton County Justice Center.
There is some confusion by the way the question is worded on the ballot. The vote is not whether or not to build the Justice Center, that has already been decided. The question gives voters a chance to decide which source of funding the county will pursue to pay for the project.
A yes vote means that funding would come from an increase in local sales taxes, meaning that anyone who makes a purchase within the county will help pay for the facility. So, the campers, people stopping for gas or groceries and people heading to their cabin for the weekend will help residents pay for the new facility through the local option half cent sales tax.
A no vote means that the funding will come directly from county residents in the form of added property taxes.
Sunset letter
Why replace the current jail? Because it failed the annual inspection in 2019. Numerous physical plant deficiencies were identified during the inspection, according to the sunset letter from the state to the county dated Jan. 28, 2020. These deficiencies include significant problems with antiquated plumbing, lack of natural light, heating, security electronics and overall poor construction, according to the letter. The current jail was built in the early 1980s and has outlived its useful life expectancy. Another huge issue is that the number of inmates being housed at the facility has exploded over the years, according to the 2017 Jail Study. The average life expectancy of this type of facility is roughly 25-30 years, according to the National Institute of Corrections.
Due to the deficiencies and lack of adequate options to address them, the Minnesota Department of Corrections sent the “Sunset authorization.” The MN DOC set the sunset date for the Carlton County Jail as July 31, 2023, which means it will no longer be allowed to operate after that date.
Carlton County Sheriff, Kelly Lake, said she plans to ask the MN DOC for an extension on the sunset date as the new facility will not be complete until the summer/fall of 2024.
If the MN DOC refuses to extend the sunset date, the county will need to board inmates at other facilities.
“We will carry through until we move into the new facility,” said Lake. “If they refuse to extend the date, we will need to board inmates out starting in August 2023.”
She said that the county has boarded inmates for years due to overcrowding at the jail. The county is responsible for all of the costs of any inmate boarded out.
Justice Center vs. Jail
The courts had several conversations over the years with the county staff about the lack of space to conduct court operations.
“The courts approached us and said they were out of space and needed another judge,” Lake said. “The building is 100 years old and not conducive to the security needed in today’s world.”
Once they discovered that the county was planning to build a new facility, they reminded the county staff of their needs and to be included in the planning for the future, Lake said.
One of the security issues is the multiple entries at the courthouse creates a challenge for safe entry and exit.
“The design does not allow for safe and proper separation of public, staff and inmates, which also includes victims from defendants and families,” Lake said.
The land near the Carlton County Transportation Building is cleared and the footings and foundation of the justice center are underway, according to Lake.
“The location made the most sense and the building will meet the county’s needs for many years,” said Lake.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.