Carlton County residents will soon decide how to pay for the new Carlton County Justice Center. 

There is some confusion by the way the question is worded on the ballot. The vote is not whether or not to build the Justice Center, that has already been decided. The question gives voters a chance to decide which source of funding the county will pursue to pay for the project.

