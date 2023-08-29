Nursing homes in House District 11A have begun receiving shares of the $300 million infusion of state funding Rep. Jeff Dotseth, R-Silver Township, supported and the Legislature provided last May.

Interfaith Care Center in Carlton ($546,321), Community Memorial Hospital in Cloquet ($401,727) and Moose Lake Village in Moose Lake ($514,189) received the first half of those funding totals earlier this month, with the second half due Aug. 1, 2024.

