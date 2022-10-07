Blackhoof Township residents were surprised to discover that a new property owner plans to create a green cemetery near several of their properties. While green cemeteries or green burials have been around for centuries, they are a new concept in Carlton County.
A green cemetery is a more natural, environmentally friendly option to the traditional one that most people associate cemeteries with, according to funerals.org. The person’s body is neither cremated or embalmed, but wrapped in a biodegradable coffin or shroud and allowed to be recycled back into the earth.
Matt Connell searched over much of eastern Minnesota before landing in Blackhoof Township. He said it is an ideal piece of property for several reasons, including proximity to Duluth and the highway as well as the correct soil type and price.
He was inspired to create Loving Earth Memorial Gardens after accidentally stumbling on a YouTube video about green burial about four years ago. He contacted the author, who encouraged him to look around Minnesota for the perfect piece of property.
“I’ve been looking for several years for property,” Connell said. “This place is so beautiful and seems right. I spent time there and fell in love with it.”
Connell was working through personal issues and trying to find his purpose in life at the time and thought he found the perfect solution.
“I needed to get right with my God,” Connell said. “I knew my mission was to show love, kindness, good deeds and service to the community.”
However, Connells new neighbors are not as excited about the idea. They attended a county board meeting to let the commissioners know how they feel. They provided the board with a list of issues, including people coming in from surrounding states, no trees to block a burial taking place, property resale could be negatively affected and the possibility of health and safety risks as the bodies decompose back into the earth and possibly their water.
Connell already owns the property and cemeteries are listed as a permitted use in the A-2 Agriculture/Rural Residential Zoning District, said Heather Cunningham, Carlton County Zoning Administrator. This means that no public hearing is required and only a zoning permit is required for the construction of any structures.
Cunningham addressed several concerns brought up by Connells new neighbors.
She explained that the septic systems in the area are at or below grading, meaning that there is not a high water table, but the area is known for an artesian aquifer. The aquifer is located between two confining or impermeable layers of clay, which is between 70-160 feet deep and at least 30 feet thick, according to Cunningham. The wells in the area are screened below the clay layer, which means that they draw water from the sand below the layer of clay, resulting in wells deeper than 120 feet. All of the layers help protect the water and the risk for contamination of any kind is very low.
The Minnesota Department of Health does not regulate the actual burial process, but does require that a grave is setback from a well by 50 feet.
The leachate produced by the human body that has not been embalmed or in a casket is 60 percent water, 30 percent salts in the form of various ions and 10 percent organics, according to the Journal of Water & Health, “Impact of cemeteries on groudwater contamination by bacteria and virusus-a review.” The risk of bacteria and viruses leaching from the grave is very low in moderate climate conditions. The unsaturated soil is what the county uses to treat human waste for septic systems in moderate climates and it only needs three feet of soil, according to the journal.
Connell sees the land as a beautiful memorial-type setting with wildflowers and trees as nature takes its course.
“Digging up (by animals) has never been a problem for the Amish and others who use green burials,” Connell said.
Most wildlife biologists agree that animals cannot detect human burials below 24 inches deep, according to research by the Upper Michigan Peninsula Citizens Advisory Council.
Connell said he hopes the fear of the unknown will fade with time as residents are educated about the process, which is much more environmentally friendly then the burial style many residents are familiar with.
Connell said he is open to the idea of swapping his peaceful piece of earth for comparable property.
“It would have to be perfect,” Connell said. “Or if someone wants to purchase the land, it would have to be a good deal. In the meantime, we do have to move forward. We are 100 percent legal.”
He said he will begin selling plots once the surveyor is done and all of the appropriate paperwork is completed.
