Blackhoof Township residents were surprised to discover that a new property owner plans to create a green cemetery near several of their properties. While green cemeteries or green burials have been around for centuries, they are a new concept in Carlton County. 

A green cemetery is a more natural, environmentally friendly option to the traditional one that most people associate cemeteries with, according to funerals.org. The person’s body is neither cremated or embalmed, but wrapped in a biodegradable coffin or shroud and allowed to be recycled back into the earth. 

