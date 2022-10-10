After 20 years of planning and collaborative effort, Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College (FDLTCC) is excited to launch its new Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education with the first cohort of future teachers taking their first classes in January.  FDLTCC is the first two-year educational institute in Minnesota to earn approval to offer a baccalaureate degree. For more information on the elementary education program, visit https://fdltcc.edu/degrees-certificates/degree-programs/elementary-education/.

 The new B.S. degree will lead to a Minnesota Teacher Kindergarten to 6th Grade license. According to Dr. Kim Spoor, dean of education, “We are so excited to offer this unique program at FDLTCC, as currently, only 1% of licensed teachers in Minnesota are American Indian, and our program will help fill this gap.”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0