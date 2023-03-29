Jason Youngberg, owner of Youngberg Builders, LLC, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis.
Youngberg, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” said Youngberg. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”
Youngberg is a retired Navy veteran. He has been in the construction industry from the age of 16 and has a long history of running large commercial and industrial projects. He is a valued problem solver and a proven leader.
Youngberg joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of his efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how access to capital will impact small business.
The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small business proposals.
“I am proud to have Jason Youngberg as part of our Leadership Council,” said NSBA President and CEO, Todd McCracken. “He came to us highly recommended, and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.