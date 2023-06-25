The boys clamp the piece of wood to hold it still as they prepare to learn how to make a square cut. They concentrate as they peer through their safety glasses until the wood is firmly in place and ready for the next step.

The class instructor, Grant Kaihoi, explains that the 10-year-olds will learn how to make a cross cut by making 10 blocks. He held up a saw and showed the boys the small teeth and said that the smaller teeth are for cutting across the grain of the wood, while the saws with the larger teeth are for cutting with the grain.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0