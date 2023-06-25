The boys clamp the piece of wood to hold it still as they prepare to learn how to make a square cut. They concentrate as they peer through their safety glasses until the wood is firmly in place and ready for the next step.
The class instructor, Grant Kaihoi, explains that the 10-year-olds will learn how to make a cross cut by making 10 blocks. He held up a saw and showed the boys the small teeth and said that the smaller teeth are for cutting across the grain of the wood, while the saws with the larger teeth are for cutting with the grain.
“It’s not as easy as it looks,” said Michael Hill, from Macon, Georgia. He spends the summers each year with family members in the area. Hill said that he has never used a saw before, but he has thrown axes and hatchets at trees. His uncle is a competitive ax thrower. Hill said he liked the class.
Judson Grimm, agreed. The Moose Lake resident said that he has never cut wood before but was enjoying the class.
“It’s really fun and you learn new things,” Grimm said.
The kids cross-cutting class is just one of several woodworking classes that Kaihoi offers through both Moose Lake and Barnum community ed over the next few months. He will also teach a women’s cutting board class, which will teach the woodworking fundamentals as students rip, joint and square hardwood using a table saw, jointer and planer. The first day of class ends with gluing the boards together to make a cutting board. The second day the students will surface sand and finish the board with a food safe finish. The class is open to anyone ages 16-plus and no experience is required.
He also offers several introduction classes, top turning class and an artisan wood box building class.
Kaihoi, 33, is the new shop teacher at Moose Lake High School in the fall as well as a lifelong wood worker.
He grew up playing with his dads tools and scrap wood, making swords, crosses and little shelves.
“My parents let me try to do what I wanted,” said Kaihoi. “They were handy, but not artistic. I appreciate that and don’t push my own kids.”
Kaihoi and his wife, Rachel, have five children. The older ones also make little projects as well as help out around the shop. Kaihoi said he lets the kids try simple projects like his parents did with him.
Kaihoi took shop classes in high school and spent all of his money on woodworking tools. He took his love of the art to college, then on
to a job with an architectural woodworking company where they made commercial cabinets, wood wall panels etc. Kaihoi learned how to run the plant and be efficient. He also worked on his own projects during his breaks and built his first bench.
He joined with other entrepreneurs and started a business, then went to work on his own as a wood artist. His website features photos of beautiful living edge tables and waterfall edge benches.
Kaihoi works with a variety of woods, including black walnut, ash, oak and cherry as well as others. He purchases some of the wood and cuts and drys his own also.
All-American relics are his favorite projects to build, especially pulpits.
“They’re interesting and they have meaning tied into them,” said Kaihoi. “It’s a piece of art that reflects the beauty of the gospel.” He creates each one to blend with the architecture of the sanctuary that they will be in. He has been commissioned to work on several and each one takes about a year to complete. His most recent pulpit went to a church in Colorado.
One of the most popular orders are tables. His most unique order was for a table at a clinic in St. Cloud. The table features an opening in the top with abstract carvings of ligaments and microscopic images, which is covered by glass.
Kaihoi had a shop in Moose Lake, but closed it when he accepted the shop teaching position at the school this spring.
He said he is excited to begin teaching students as well as continue to offer community ed classes to the public and share his passion for creating beautiful works of art from wood.
“The school has a great wood shop,” Kaihoi said.
He is currently working on the curriculum for the shop class. He is considering several options, including teaching general woodworking to home maintenance. That will include basics such as how to use a drill, table saw, mitre saw as well as how to read a tape measure. He hopes to teach the students real world experience from where wood comes from as well as the steps it takes before they use it to build an ice house or other projects.
“I think it’s the coolest job in the world,” Kaihoi said. “I enjoy sharing what I know with other people.”
For more information on the Moose Lake community education classes, visit the website or call 218-485-4435 extension 1602.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.