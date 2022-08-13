Rayna Klejeski, 17, and Laura Rubesh, 15, are two Carlton County 4-H members who are working to prepare their pets and projects for the county fair in August.

Both have a family history of raising and showing animals through 4-H and at the fair. Both also began at a young age and grew up in the program.

