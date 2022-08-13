Rayna Klejeski, 17, and Laura Rubesh, 15, are two Carlton County 4-H members who are working to prepare their pets and projects for the county fair in August.
Both have a family history of raising and showing animals through 4-H and at the fair. Both also began at a young age and grew up in the program.
Klejeski began training a pony when she was about 9-years-old. She branched out and helped other people train their horses at the tender age of 11. She worked hard and saved enough money to purchase her own horse. Her horse, Shine, is a three year old gray quarter horse. Klejeski plans to use her for barrel racing next year.
She explained that it takes years to train horses for events. Even preparing them for the fair is a process. They need to be bathed, have their coat clipped and hoof black applied to their hooves. Klejeski keeps her horses mane in braids for competition for several reasons. She said it is easier to manage and keeps it out of the way when she races and competes. She competes in a variety of events, including barrel races, gaming events, pole weaving and a figure 8. She explained they are timed events, so the point is to try to be the fastest competitor.
She said she went to state with a different horse in 2019 and placed seventh. Her younger sister and a cousin will race their horses during the county fair, continuing a long held family tradition by Klejeskis mom and grandmother. Her mom and younger sister also compete in the barrel races.
“I love fair time,” said Klejeski. “It’s so busy and everyone is putting in projects and getting ready. It’s a lot of work.”
Klejeski said she recommends that kids join 4-H. She will also enter a veterinarian science project, photography and a history project this year.
“There are so many opportunities,” Klejeski said. “I took an online phenology class a few years ago and worked on community service projects. There’s something for everyone.”
Rubesh enters her dairy goats and rabbits as well as other general categories.
She stopped showing dairy cattle a few years ago, but misses it and plans to start again next year. She explained that she breeds, shows and recently began to also sell rabbits. She has tiny harnesses so she can walk them around the yard. She has dwarf Hotots, an adorable white rabbit with a dark line around the eyes that looks like eyeliner. She also has mini lop rabbits. She said she likes rabbits because they are easy to care for, unlike many other animals.
Rubesh also shows dairy goats.
“We don’t milk goats before they show so that the udders are nice and full,” said Rubesh. She said she bathes and cleans the hooves the night before she shows her goats. On show mornings she touches up anything that needs it. The judges look for long, lean bodies, a good rib cage and good full udders to show that the dairy goat produces milk, Rubesh said.
Rubesh enjoys the individual, unique personalities of the goats.
She works with the goats in advance to teach them how to walk during the competition.
Rubesh said she really enjoys being involved with the 4-H program.
“It’s a nice learning experience,” said Rubish. “You learn how to take care of animals and be responsible. You also make a lot of new friends through 4-H that last for years.”
