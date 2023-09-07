Some residents leave a long lasting impression on their communities that can last decades or more after they take their last breath.
Meet several residents from around the Moose Lake and surrounding area at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 during the Living History Walk in the Riverside Cemetery.
The actors wear period costumes if they can find something that works. If the families are buried in the cemetery, they stand near the gravestone, if not, they will make a marker to represent the gravestone.
Muriel Carlson Olson, is one of those residents. She was born and raised in Bovey and graduated from Greenway High School in Coleraine.
Here is a portion of her story, narrated by her daughter, Gail Lundgren.
Muriel’s story
I wanted to be a nurse, so in the fall of 1939 I joined a new class of student nurses at the new Moose Lake State Hospital. There were 15 of us, 12 girls and three boys. We were “probies” and on Jan. 30, 1940, 12 of us were capped. Unfortunately, because of World War II the nursing program was discontinued just a few months later.
I served in the Cadet Nursing Corps and later attended and graduated from the Bethesda Hospital School of Nursing in St. Paul. I was later invited back to the state hospital to work.
My friends set me up with a local young farmer. I was initially resistant, but he won me over and on Oct. 18, 1947 I married Donald Olson, a third generation Moose Laker. Don grew up on the family farm that was homesteaded in 1887 by his grandfather, Hans, and passed down to his son Gust and then to Don.
We had an instant family in that Don’s father, Gust, was a part of the deal.
Not too long after, my aunt Ruth was widowed and as she had nowhere to go, of course she came to the farm too. She was invaluable in taking care of everyone. We had three girls, Sue, born in 1949, Zoe, born in 1950 and Gail, born in 1954. I went back to work at the state hospital and worked until I retired in 1985, with 37 years of service to the State of Minnesota. Most of those years I was the clinic supervisor.
Lundgren has been active with the Living History Walk at the Riverside Cemetery in Moose Lake for several years.
The other families represented during the annual Moose Lake Area Historical Society event are H.C. Hanson, a prominent Barnum business man, the Berg family, local business owners, the Boltman sisters, Moose Lake residents and Frank Wilson and Martilla Sakri, Automba fire victims.
The event is 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. You can call 218-485-4234 to reserve tickets in advance or purchase the $15 tickets on the day of the event with cash or check.
