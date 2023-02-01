As the pandemic slowly slips into the past, so do virtual board meetings.
All three local schools only offer in person school board meetings beginning in January.
Moose Lake School District had technology issues several months ago, then decided not to resurrect virtual meetings as the pandemic faded away.
Barnum School District continued to hold virtual meetings until last month. “Several factors went into stopping live-streaming,” said Barnum/Willow River Superintendent Bill Peel. “One is cost, concern with records retention issues, public data request concerns and recommendations from others. And we really want community members to attend if they would like to see the board in action.”
The Barnum School Board members created several committees over the last several months, including a Financial, Personnel and Policy committee, Curriculum and Policy and Facilities and Activities and Transportation.
The Finance, Personnel and Policy committee will review bills and claims, treasurers reports and review all hires, resignations and other personnel actions, said Peel. The committee will also work with the union during negotiations.
The Curriculum and Policy group will do a deep dive and review of the current school policies. They will also look into curriculum and review test scores and data to help provide support to teachers, said Peel.
The Facilities, Activities and Transportation committee is responsible for building maintenance, including an upcoming project. The committee will also coordinate the school activities and building use as well as be responsible for the schools transportation, from buses to drivers and more.
Moose Lake school board meetings are at 5 p.m. on the third Monday of the month and Barnum meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month except March and December, which will be the third Monday of those months. Willow River school board meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month.
