Making a conscious effort to throw the right things into the trash, and not the wrong things, can make all the difference in the world for those in the solid waste industry. One example of what can, and does often happen, occurred recently just north of Pine City.
A fire started in the load of a Waste Management (formerly East Central Sanitation) garbage truck just north of Pine City on White Oak Road. The driver of the truck made the quick decision to dump the entire load onto the road. The Pine City Fire Department responded to extinguish the fire.
The driver, along with another worker, sifted through the garbage to find the cause of the fire. “This is the ninth fire I’ve dealt with in seven years,” said the driver. “This is why you don’t throw out your batteries, aerosol cans, propane tanks, ashes, or charcoal.”
A spokesman for the company later said the cause of the fire was found to be a battery charged vacuum cleaner that was disposed of in the trash. “The Waste Management truck was able to find a safe place to tip the trash out onto an isolated surface to extinguish the fire,” said Julie Ketchum, public affairs officer for Waste Management. “The resulting debris was cleaned up. There was no damage to the truck.”
She went on to say that every year, the waste industry experiences truck and facility fires that sometimes cause extensive damage to equipment and threaten the safety of their workers.
“All types of batteries have chemistries that can cause fires, but small button batteries, known as lithium-ion batteries, that are found in key fobs, rechargeable tools, appliances and other products, have been identified as the source of fires due to their properties,” added Ketchum. “As lithium-ion batteries age, the soft metal degrades and forms threads that can connect to ignite.”
Businesses and residents are encouraged to not place batteries in the trash or recycling but to use their local household hazardous waste drop-off sites for managing spent batteries of all kinds.
Typical items accepted at the household hazardous waste sites include paint (no empty cans), garden chemicals, automotive and petroleum products, home improvement products, batteries, fluorescent bulbs, and household cleaners. Typical items that are not accepted include ammunition, appliances and tires, vehicle batteries, and trash/empty containers.
Household hazardous waste collection sites
In Pine County, the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility is located in Pine City at the Pine County Highway Department at 405 Airport Rd. NE, Pine City, and is open from Wednesday, May 17 through September on Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In northern Pine County, a site is available and open on Tuesday, May 16 through September in Willow River at 85174 Co. Hwy 61, Willow River, open on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
