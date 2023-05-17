Making a conscious effort to throw the right things into the trash, and not the wrong things, can make all the difference in the world for those in the solid waste industry. One example of what can, and does often happen, occurred recently just north of Pine City. 

A fire started in the load of a Waste Management (formerly East Central Sanitation) garbage truck just north of Pine City on White Oak Road. The driver of the truck made the quick decision to dump the entire load onto the road. The Pine City Fire Department responded to extinguish the fire. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0