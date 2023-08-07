Have you ever been in an airplane and tried to find familiar landmarks or even your own house?
Flying a drone offers similar feelings. Drone images offer homeowners a unique perspective on their property that perhaps they have not seen before. I have enjoyed flying a drone for the past decade. In that time period there have been many changes to the rules and regulations for drone pilots. In the United States, there are two main classifications of droners. First being people who fly solely for recreational purposes only and the second is commercial. The FAA has great resources on their website to help people determine which type of drone pilot they are and lays out the requirements for each type.
This past summer I made the leap from recreational drone pilot to commercial.
Compensation, or the lack of it, is not what determines if a flight was recreational or not.
According to the FAA, non-recreational drone flying includes things like taking photos to help sell a property or service, roof inspections, or taking pictures of a high school softball game for the schools website. Goodwill can also be considered non-recreational. This would include things like volunteering to use your drone to survey storm damage on behalf of a non-profit organization or other entity.
Under part 107 of the FAA regulations, commercial drone operators are required to obtain a Remote Pilot Certificate, which is granted upon a passing score of 70% or higher. This allows them to legally fly drones for business purposes. This newspaper article is a great example of business purposes. I am a freelance writer and photographer for the Moose Lake Star Gazette. I get paid a monetary value for my photos. Drone photos are no exception. Legally, I need to have a certificate.
Studying for the drone test is no easy task. A simple online search brings up dozens of companies offering online study guides, study videos and online practice tests. The exam covers various essential topics, including airspace classifications, aviation weather sources and effects of weather on small unmanned aircraft performance, flight restrictions, emergency procedures, the principles of safe drone operation, topped off with a few math questions on G-forces. Yes, there is math.
If you ever played on a gaming system like Wii or Xbox, the drone controller is similar.
My drone of choice is the DJI Mavic Pro. My phone connects to the controller and I can see what my drone sees and it is my main navigational tool for flying. Like any skill, practice is vital. I maintain my drone skills by flying the drone through different obstacles on my own property. Whether it is a wooded trail, weaving through the poles on my covered porch, I try to use my own surroundings on a weekly basis to keep sharp with whatever I am faced with.
Understanding your surroundings is critical to a successful drone flight. At a recent real estate photo shoot on Lake Superior, I was asked to take some drone footage of the unique house on a cliff. The house had little yard and was engulfed by tall pine trees.
Amongst the trees were the power lines. The safest place for my drone to take off was the minimum maintenance gravel road leading to the driveway.
Visual obstacles is not the only consideration that droners need to be aware of. Full understanding of the area you are in is vital. A companion for every drone pilot is the B4UFLY app. It is a partnership with the FAA. The app is free and available for both IOS and android users. It is also available on the desktop and is a great resource for advance planning for a flight. It covers items such as:
A clear "status" indicator that informs the operator whether it is safe to fly or not. (For example, it shows flying in the Special Flight Rules Area around Washington, D.C. is prohibited.)
Informative, interactive maps with filtering options.Information about controlled airspace, special use airspace, critical infrastructure, airports, national parks, military training routes and temporary flight restrictions.
Since obtaining my license, I have been asked to take pictures and videos of places that I would not have otherwise been able to. I still get excited seeing the new views pop up on my screen in Realtime. A great example is the house on the cliff. I knew going into the shoot that the house was situated on the water, and I was just told on rocks. Being more familiar with northern Minnesota shoreline vs Wisconsin/Michigan shoreline, it was exciting to see the brilliant red/tannish rock pop on my screen that the house was situated on.
My advice to anyone who flies or is interested in flying a drone is to visit
www.faa.gov/uas for more information on drones. (This article is not a full listing of all requirements for recreational and commercial pilots. For more information on what type of license is needed, how to register your drone and other drone topics visit:www.faa.gov/uas).
Amy Arntson is a freelance writer/photographer for the Star Gazette. She is also a freelance photographer for other companies.
