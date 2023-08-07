Have you ever been in an airplane and tried to find familiar landmarks or even your own house?

Flying a drone offers similar feelings. Drone images offer homeowners a unique perspective on their property that perhaps they have not seen before. I have enjoyed flying a drone for the past decade. In that time period there have been many changes to the rules and regulations for drone pilots. In the United States, there are two main classifications of droners. First being people who fly solely for recreational purposes only and the second is commercial. The FAA has great resources on their website to help people determine which type of drone pilot they are and lays out the requirements for each type.

