A handful of students at Barnum will be extra prepared this year for Minnesota’s fishing opener. They are participants in Barnum’s new Community Ed course: Fishing.
While this is Noah Wells first time teaching a fishing class, he is no stranger to fishing.
The Esko senior recently received a scholarship to compete in bass fishing at Drury University in Springfield, Missouri. Noah grew up loving the sport and organized a fishing club at his high school.
Fishing is a three-part hands-on class that teaches the fundamental skills needed to fish.
The class started last Thursday and continues for the next two weeks. The last week will take place on a lake where the students can utilize their newly found skills. When asked about the class, Wells said that he loves to share his passion and everyone who is in the class is super interested in learning how to fish. Wells said that he would “absolutely teach another class again.” He enjoys teaching the kids and watching them pick up the sport and have a great time.
Planning on going fishing this weekend? Remember to pick up your fishing license. Minnesota DNR makes buying a license convenient. Licenses can be purchased online, by phone, or in person at a variety of stores. Minnesota residents can fish without a fishing license in most Minnesota state parks, note this only applies to state parks and not state recreation areas. Some state parks such as Banning and Jay Cooke have loaner equipment available on a first come first serve basis. Visit www.dnr.state.mn.us for more information.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.