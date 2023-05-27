The mission of the American Legion Posts is to never forget the fallen veterans as well as helping other veterans find peace, said Adjutant Mike Peterson of the Pederson-Maunula American Legion Post No. 379 in Moose Lake.
The veterans work hard taking care of the roughly 325 veterans grave sites in the two cemeteries in Moose Lake.
The reach out to the veterans families for permission to replace broken grave stones, raising ones that have sunk into the ground over the years or simply cleaning the grave stone and the area around it.
One WWI gravestone was broken by vandals.
Another veteran never received a marker.
“We’re working on getting a stone for a veteran who was a state hospital patient and never got a marker,” said Peterson. “The state at that time buried them in simple cardboard caskets and no marker. We step it off 29 feet from the road to between two other graves to mark it with a flag.”
The legion members also add a collar around some grave stones to keep them from sinking further and also keeps the grass back, said Peterson. The new collars are made of composite and cost $200-300 each.
The veterans are also in the process of moving the flagpole from the school to the city park this summer. The flagpole has been sanded and repainted so it will look pristine in the new location. The city already approved the move. The flagpole is to honor the memory of all veterans that attended Moose Lake School.
“We promote Americanism where we can,” said Peterson.
There will be a ceremony once the flagpole is set up later this summer.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.