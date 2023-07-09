After an extended period with minimal interest in pursuing a career in law enforcement, the profession’s class sizes are finally on the increase again.
The classes provide relief for the short staffed law enforcement agencies, said Mike Tusken, program coordinator at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College in Cloquet. The Duluth police department alone is over 20 officers short, he said. He said this year’s class of 24 graduating students is a step in the right direction over last year’s class of 13 students, but still many of this year’s graduates already have job offers. Roughly one-third of the class is female.
The record class size for the 20-plus year program was 60 students.
It’s a stark contrast from his own graduation in 1992 when there were plenty of graduates and fewer openings. Then, Tusken recalls, there were roughly 300 people applying for the same position.
Tusken said that both the murder of George Floyd in the Twin Cities in 2020 and the pandemic affected student levels in recent years. He said the anger and vitriol against police officers after George Floyd made people who were thinking about a career in law enforcement change their minds.
BREAKING FREE FROM THE STIGMA
“People are coming in with their eyes wide open and understanding the issues,” Tusken said. “They have a calling to help.”
Tusken recently graduated his first class after taking on the position full time in 2022. He accepted the position when he retired after six years as the Duluth police chief and had a total of 30 years with DPD.
The program also has several adjunct instructors, who are currently working in different capacities throughout the law enforcement community and bring real life situations to the classes. They are not paid employees but volunteer their time.
Barnum resident, Tricia Gottschalk, 28, took a winding path before she entered the law enforcement program. She tried nursing first, but it was not for her. She also thought about entering the human services world, but ultimately switched to law enforcement and criminal justice. She worked full time at first, but dropped to part time so she could focus on her studies.
“It was different than I expected,” Gottschalk said. “It’s nothing like on TV. They catch the bad guys fairly quickly, but it’s more time consuming and you spend a lot of time sitting in squads.”
She said she enjoyed the classes. Her favorite was learning how to use different firearms, including breaking them down and cleaning them.
Gottschalk said she feels like the classes helped prepare her to always be ready for the unexpected, especially after they watched body cam footage from officers around the state.
Recent graduate, Alayna Rae-Lee Matrious, said that she knew since she was a child that she wanted to have a career in law enforcement. She has several family members who work in corrections and wanted to follow their general path but a different route. She credits her passion for her chosen profession for helping her navigate the tough classes successfully.
Gracee Peterson, a 2020 East Central alum, said she only knew that she wanted to serve the community but was not sure which direction to go. She looked into the military, but that didn’t work so she applied to FDLTCC for the law enforcement class. She accepted an internship with the Cloquet Police Department and decided law enforcement was a good fit for her. Her next step is the Minnesota State Patrol Academy.
Not only do the students take their basic college courses, they also take criminal justice classes, juvenile crime, defensive tactics, criminal procedure and evidence and many more. They have both classroom training and hands on. Students also learn how to deal with someone having a mental health crisis as well as how to take care of themselves.
Petersen said she understands that a lot more people are anti-law enforcement, but feels she is prepared. She said they learned how to de-escalate situations.
“We have a duty to intervene,” Petersen said matter-of-factly. “It doesn’t scare me.”
“We just listen and let them talk it out until they’re done,” said Gottschalk.
Tusken said self care is a very important part of the training as humans were not meant to see the perpetual violence and trauma year after year.
“This is one of the hardest jobs you could ever do,” said Gottschalk. “It’s tough work.”
She said that the instructors told the students to flip a switch when they leave work and go home so that they leave the workday behind them and live in the moment of family and friends.
Gottschalk expects that her small community will support her in her law enforcement role. She wants to work in the area and has applied to local law enforcement, including the sheriff’s office.
Tusken is optimistic about the next generations of officers.
“At the end of the day, people want to do meaningful work,” said Tusken. “It’s not easy, it’s a challenging career.”
