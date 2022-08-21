Several law enforcement agencies gathered at the Moose Lake School recently. They took part in Active Deadly Threat Training, which trains law enforcement how to deal with a variety of situations in the advent of a real threat at the school. Moose Lake Police Department chief and officers were joined by the Carlton County Sheriff’s Department, Minnesota State Patrol and a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officer.
Moose Lake Police Chief Darren Juntunen said that the training was a refresher course for the officers. Many have had several similar training sessions over the years.
The difference is that this training took place at the school, said Juntunen. He said the location helped the officers learn the layout of the school and classrooms that they may need to navigate in an emergency situation. It may also bring to light smaller but important safety details that could help the officers or school staff in a real life situation.
“I am very thankful that our local law enforcement personnel were able to hold their training here last week,” said Billie Jo Steen, school superintendent. “We have a great relationship with our MLPD and are always thankful for their support. It is helpful that our local law enforcement officers have an increased familiarity with the ins and outs of our building if ever we had an emergency that they would need to respond to.”
The in class sessions and hands-on training was taught by Tactical and Technical Assessment Services, LLC. The officers practiced how to distinguish between shoot/don’t shoot scenarios as they rushed down the empty school hallway and into a classroom where armed “bad guys” waited for them. They practiced the drill with multiple scenarios. The officers and “bad guys” wore special vests that emitted a mild shock if they were shot with the included gun. Juntunen said the shock wasn’t as strong as a taser, but they definitely knew when they’d been hit. The vests cost about $40,000 each.
Juntunens biggest concern in an actual event is the parents.
“We don’t want a bunch of parents running into the school,” Juntunen said. “Even if they have a permit to carry and have a gun out, they could get shot.”
Law enforcement will designate a place for parents to gather to pick up their child and communicate the choice at that time.
“The top priority of our school district is the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff,” said Steen. “While we cannot share all the ways we work to protect students and staff, we employ the best school safety practices and work with local law enforcement as critical partners to seek every opportunity to ensure our students and staff are safe.”
