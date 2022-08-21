ML shooter training.tif

jamie lund I star gazette

Moose Lake Police Chief Darren Juntunen and State Trooper Jake Christopherson react during training at  Moose Lake School.

 

Several law enforcement agencies gathered at the Moose Lake School recently. They took part in Active Deadly Threat Training, which trains law enforcement how to deal with a variety of situations in the advent of a real threat at the school. Moose Lake Police Department chief and officers were joined by the Carlton County Sheriff’s Department, Minnesota State Patrol and a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officer. 

Moose Lake Police Chief Darren Juntunen said that the training was a refresher course for the officers. Many have had several similar training sessions over the years.

