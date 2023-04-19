Legal Aid Service of Northeastern Minnesota (LASNEM) is pleased to announce its upcoming Law Day 5K fundraiser event to be held on April 30th at 9 a.m. in Duluth. This event aims to raise awareness and funds for LASNEM, a non-profit organization that provides free legal services to low-income individuals and families in the region.
The Law Day 5K will be a fun-filled and family-friendly event, where runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are welcome to participate. The route will begin at Duluth East High School and take participants along Duluth’s scenic Lakewalk, providing a memorable experience for all who attend. If you are unable to attend in person, there is a virtual option available! Participate where you are and upload your time to the race site.
“Law Day 5K is an opportunity for the greater community to get out and actively support our organization’s mission,” said Dori Rapaport, LASNEM’s Executive Director. “This is a family friendly event, a great opportunity to try a 5K, but also a chance to train before some of the bigger summer marathons.”
Law Day 5K offers a fun and unique opportunity to get involved with a great cause. In addition to the run, there will be a chance to further support LASNEM’s work and win exciting prizes at a raffle. Raffle tickets will be sold from 8 to 11 a.m. You do not need to be present to win. The event promises to be a fun and memorable experience for all who attend.
Law Day 5K will also have prized for “best dressed” runners/walkers! Suit up for justice! “We are looking forward to seeing runners dress for success in their best justice gear!” said Rapaport. “What a fun way to bring in the warmer season in this beautiful city!”
For more information about Law Day 5K and to register for the event, please visit LASNEM.org
Additionally, the Law Day 5K fundraiser has a virtual run option! Your readers can register and participate in the 5K without making the trip up to Duluth, plotting their own 5K route through their neighborhood and supporting legal aid while they enjoy the outdoors!
LASNEM is a regional legal aid organization serving low-income populations in an eleven-county service area throughout northeastern MN—including Carlton County. Your readers may find value in learning about legal aid work, and how it impacts their community. We assist clients with matters that fall outside of the criminal justice system, such as evictions, foreclosure, domestic abuse, or denial of government assistance.
