Legal Aid Service of Northeastern Minnesota (LASNEM) is pleased to announce its upcoming Law Day 5K fundraiser event to be held on April 30th at 9 a.m. in Duluth. This event aims to raise awareness and funds for LASNEM, a non-profit organization that provides free legal services to low-income individuals and families in the region.

 The Law Day 5K will be a fun-filled and family-friendly event, where runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are welcome to participate. The route will begin at Duluth East High School and take participants along Duluth’s scenic Lakewalk, providing a memorable experience for all who attend. If you are unable to attend in person, there is a virtual option available! Participate where you are and upload your time to the race site.

