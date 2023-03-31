The Highland Strings Quartet out of Duluth ends the Agate Encores on a sweet note this weekend at the Moose Lake School.
The quartet put a lot of thought into the music selection for Sunday’s final performance.
They have a variety of fun music lined up, including pop tunes, Waltzing Matilda, a lullaby by Gershwin and two pieces by Finnish composers. They will also play a medley of other bigger pieces, which is unusual for the group, said quartet member, Stephen Highland.
Highland plays the violin and is joined by his sister, Betsy, who plays the cello in the quartet, Laurie Bastian, who also plays the violin and Ronald Kari rounds out the group with the viola.
“We wrestled with choosing the pieces we will play on Sunday,” said Highland. “Years ago a friend mentioned that the Opus 20 quartets by Haydn were very good, so we started by sight reading most of them.” He said his sister chose the F minor quartet that the group will open the program with on Sunday afternoon.
The quartet marks the end of another Agate Encores season.
Agate Encores brought an eclectic mix of musical groups to Moose Lake this winter, including symphonies, bluegrass, classic, college vocal jazz and more.
“December was an incredible performance,” said Marie Skalko, Agate Encores board member. “It was something you would see in Las Vegas.”
She said that while the musical groups have come back after the pandemic, the attendance has not and she hopes that people rediscover the talented professionals gracing the stage.
One of her favorite parts is greeting fellow music enthusiasts when they come to the concerts.
Some of the groups visited with the attendees after the pre-pandemic concerts, adding to the enjoyment of the evening. At one concert, the high school band members played in the isles of the theater as the attendees filed into their seats before the event.
“The acoustics in that room are incredible,” said Skalko. “They did a nice job.”
While most of the regular attendees are local, the talent attracts music lovers from Cloquet and Duluth areas also.
“These are professionals,” said Skalko. “They’re not kitchen bands.”
