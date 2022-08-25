The 61st annual Lakehead Harvest Show is almost here. The long time event takes place in a field, as does the parking. They offer a variety of farming exhibits, including steam and gas engines, thrashing, blacksmithing, sawmilling and more. There are piles of potatoes for sale at the entrance of the event. They are grown on the property. The event is a little like a mini county fair, minus the competitions and shows.
The unique event is the only one in the county. They even have a tractor parade which includes several vintage tractors that make a variety of sounds.
Ryan Hansen, Lakehead Harvest president said he practically grew up at the event. There is a photo at the show of him at 6 months old sitting on a tractor.
He said he enjoys watching the generations connect as they discuss the different exhibits.
“The older generations’ faces light up when they talk about it,” said Hansen.
Hansen has helped with most of the events except butter churning. He said he may give it a try this year.
There are also vintage craft activities as well as a petting barn and kids activities including a kids pedal tractor pull. Breakfast is available at 7 a.m. daily.
The event is Aug. 26, 27 and 28. The grounds open daily at 9 a.m. Friday the parade begins at 4 p.m. and the grounds close at 5 p.m.
Saturday the antique tractor pull begins at 12:30 p.m., the kids pedal tractor pull at 2:30 p.m. and the parade at 4 p.m. The evening ends with a church service at 7 p.m.
The first event on Sunday is at 1 p.m. with the stock garden tractor pulling contest, followed with the kids pedal tractor pull at 2:30 p.m. The event concludes with a parade at 4 p.m.
The entry fees help cover maintenance and upkeep of the grounds. Last year they added a new building to house tractors, this year they will replace a few roofs.
The event is located at 70 East St. Louis River Road, Esko.
The cost is $10 daily or a $20 weekend pass. Children 11 and under are free.
