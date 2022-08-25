The 61st annual Lakehead Harvest Show is almost here. The long time event takes place in a field, as does the parking. They offer a variety of farming exhibits, including steam and gas engines, thrashing, blacksmithing, sawmilling and more. There are piles of potatoes for sale at the entrance of the event. They are grown on the property. The event is a little like a mini county fair, minus the competitions and shows.

The unique event is the only one in the county. They even have a tractor parade which includes several vintage tractors that make a variety of sounds. 

