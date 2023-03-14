Question: Is it illegal for a vehicle pulling a trailer to have a ladder or ramp hanging from the side of the trailer?

Answer:  You are able to have ladders or ramps secured to the side of an enclosed trailer as long as you do not exceed the width of 8 feet 6 inches.  This is the maximum dimension that may be operated on Minnesota roadways without a special permit.  The maximum height is 13 feet 6 inches.  If you exceed the height or width, then you would have to apply for an oversize permit.

