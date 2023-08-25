There’s no doubt that parking is an issue in the business area of Moose Lake. Anyone who tries to find a spot on Elm Street around lunch time knows the challenge.
Lake Theater owner, Walt Lower III, said he has asked renters from nearby apartments to refrain from parking in front of his movie theater during business hours. He said that there are three units in the area who are allowed to have two vehicles each, but there’s only one who has an off street parking spot included. The rest park on the street and of course they have visitors who then take up more of the valuable spaces. Three of the businesses are open later into the evening, including the pizza place and hair salon.
“It’s supposed to be a downtown business district,” said Lower, clearly frustrated. “Businesses pay taxes for downtown. They should be able to have customers park in front of their business.”
Many residents agree that parking is a problem. Some suggested providing renters with off street parking while others said that implementing a time limit might help.
“It’s always a problem,” said Jen Hanson. “I can’t think of a solution given the lack of space for more parking.”
Before the street was made a one way, there was a posted two hour time limit, according to Lower. He said that some of the renters comply and move from in front of his business, but others continue to take up parking for paying customers. Once in a while a renters vehicle stops working and sits in the parking spot for weeks. The parking is also a problem for plowing after a storm, according to Lower.
Lower said he thinks an enforceable ordinance put in place by the city might prove helpful.
