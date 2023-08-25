There’s no doubt that parking is an issue in the business area of Moose Lake. Anyone who tries to find a spot on Elm Street around lunch time knows the challenge.

Lake Theater owner, Walt Lower III, said he has asked renters from nearby apartments to refrain from parking in front of his movie theater during business hours. He said that there are three units in the area who are allowed to have two vehicles each, but there’s only one who has an off street parking spot included. The rest park on the street and of course they have visitors who then take up more of the valuable spaces. Three of the businesses are open later into the evening, including the pizza place and hair salon.

